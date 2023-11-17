Parkinson (biceps) was a limited participant in practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The tight end played through the same injury last week against the Commanders and may be trending in the same direction for Sunday's contest against the Rams. Parkinson is sharing time with Noah Fant and Will Dissly this season, playing more than 40 percent of the snaps in all but one game. Parkinson has 13 catches for 141 yards and no touchdowns in 2023.