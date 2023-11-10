Parkinson (biceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

After failing to practice Wednesday, Parkinson returned to a limited practice Thursday. According to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, head coach Pete Carroll suggested that Parkinson is likely to play this weekend, though confirmation on the tight end's status won't arrive until Seattle releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. While playing nearly half the offensive snaps for Seattle this season, Parkinson has recorded a 12-138-0 receiving line on 18 targets.