Parkinson played just two snaps on offense in Sunday's 17-12 loss to the Giants.
Despite Greg Olsen (foot) being placed on IR, Parkinson hasn't seen a meaningful increase in reps. He's played just 13 snaps on offense over the past two games, and he has yet to see his first NFL target.
