Parkinson (biceps) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's road game against the Rams, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

After opening Week 11 prep with an absence from Wednesday's practice due to a biceps injury, Parkinson followed it up with a limited session Thursday and all activity Friday, thus clearing him for Sunday's contest. The Seahawks have split the TE snaps between Parkinson (49.9 percent on offense), Noah Fant (52.9) and Will Dissly (43.4) this season, and Parkinson himself has tallied 13 catches to Fant's 16 and Dissly's eight. Expect a similar outcome this weekend.