Parkinson caught both of his targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Falcons.
Through three games, Parkinson leads all Seahawks tight ends with 87 receiving yards, while Will Dissly (77) and Noah Fant (54) trail closely behind. None of these players are dependable for fantasy purposes at this time.
