Parkinson caught two of three targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 19-16 overtime win over the Rams.

Parkinson's Week 17 usage wasn't a fluke. He operated as the top tight end ahead of Noah Fant for a second straight week, as Parkinson handled 55 snaps (79 percent) while Fant clocked in at 45 snaps (64 percent). The usage is certainly intriguing, so Parkinson has a chance to be the No. 3 pass-catcher behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Seattle in any given week.