Parkinson caught both of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.
Parkinson produced just 49 receiving yards through his first two seasons in the league, but he managed to produce a career high in receiving yards and score his first career touchdown in Week 1. He handled 20 offensive snaps in the opener, so we shouldn't expect this kind of production going forward.
