Parkinson hauled in both of his targets for a total of six yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals.
The third-year tight end logged a season-high 29 offensive snaps. Parkinson still hasn't made much of a fantasy impact this year, as he has just 12 catches for 165 yards and one touchdown through nine games.
