Seahawks' Colby Parkinson: Seattle adds in fourth round
The Seahawks selected Parkinson in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 133rd overall.
Parkinson (6-foot-7, 252) was a reasonably productive player at Stanford, but his prospect profile has some concerning details. Namely, it's not great when a player is one of the tallest at his position while still weighing less than average. It makes him a big target for defenders to get their hands on, and it leaves him with a relatively low BMI for generating anchor leverage. Parkinson's athleticism otherwise grades as average with a 4.77-second 40-yard dash. It's difficult to imagine Parkinson playing much with Greg Olsen, Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister already on the roster. Indeed, look for Parkinson to be healthy scratch much of the time in 2020.
