Parkinson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
The rookie fourth-round pick out of Stanford made his NFL debut last week after rehabbing from a foot injury that kept him out of the first six games. Parkinson logged just three offensive snaps, though, and now he'll watch from the sidelines Sunday. The Seahawks will roll with Greg Olsen, Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister at tight end.
