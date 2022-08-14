Parkinson caught one of three targets for five yards in Saturday's 32-25 preseason loss to the Steelers.

Parkinson led all Seahawks tight ends with 34 offensive snaps, as Will Dissly got the night off and Noah Fant was limited to 20 snaps. The 2020 fourth-round pick was targeted in the end zone in the third quarter but was unable to hang on as he was hit by multiple defenders while attempting to make the catch. Parkinson has a good chance to make the roster as the No. 3 tight end behind Fant and Dissly, as his unique 6-foot-7 build makes him an intriguing red-zone target.