Parkinson (foot) was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Saturday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Parkinson -- a fourth-round pick in April -- underwent surgery in June to repair a broken foot, and the rookie has yet to practice with the team. He won't be able to rejoin the team for six weeks as he rehabs the injury, and once he gets healthy, he may need to beat out Luke Willson for the No. 4 tight-end role.