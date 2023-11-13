Parkinson caught his lone target for a three-yard gain in Sunday's 29-26 win over the Commanders.
Parkinson logged 32 offensive snaps (43 percent) but was held to just one catch for the second straight week. The fourth-year tight end has yet to find the end zone and has 13 catches for 141 yards through nine games.
