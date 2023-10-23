Parkinson caught both of his targets for 26 total yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Cardinals.

Parkinson, Will Dissly and Noah Fant all played between 32 and 36 snaps in the divisional win, as there's still no clear No. 1 tight end in Seattle. Even a No. 1 tight end would struggle to produce consistently in this offense, especially if rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues to ramp up his usage.