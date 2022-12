Parkinson hauled in one of his two targets for a 10-yard gain in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Panthers.

He played 17 snaps in the Week 14 loss, finishing third behind Noah Fant (29) and Will Dissly (21) among the Seahawks' tight ends. So long as Fant and Dissly are available, Parkinson is unlikely to see enough playing time to be a reliable starting option in the majority of fantasy leagues.