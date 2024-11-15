Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald announced Friday that Williams (personal) has decided to retire, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Williams was away from the team during practice this week, and Macdonald relayed that Williams' decision came down to "personal reasons. We respect that, wish him the best, and we've got to move forward," per John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site. Williams signed a one-year deal with Seattle in early August after suffering a torn ACL in December of 2023 while playing with Miami. Williams served as the Seahawks' starting center for the first nine games of the regular season, but now that he's decided to step aside, Olusegun Oluwatimi is the top candidate to take over at center.