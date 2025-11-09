Kupp (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday versus the Cardinals.

Kupp sat out the Seahawks' Week 9 win at Washington due to hamstring and heel injuries. He then didn't take part in Wednesday's walkthrough before being limited at Thursday's practice and full in Friday's session. A questionable designation ensued for Week 10 action, and dueling reports Saturday evening were positive (via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com) and more uncertain (per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network) for Kupp's ability to play Sunday. Now that Kupp's status has been clarified, he'll be among Seattle's available wide receivers behind No. 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba along with newcomer Rashid Shaheed and the elevated Cody White and Ricky White with Tory Horton (groin/shin) and Jake Bobo (calf) inactive and Dareke Young (quadriceps) on injured reserve.