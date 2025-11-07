Kupp (hamstring/heel) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Kupp thus logged his first on-field work in exactly one week, potentially putting him on a path to miss just one game as a result of hamstring and heel injuries. Meanwhile, all of Tory Horton (groin/shin), Jake Bobo (calf) and Dareke Young (quadriceps) didn't practice Thursday, leaving the Seahawks with just two healthy wide receivers in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and newcomer Rashid Shaheed. Friday's practice report will reveal who among the quartet will have a chance to be available alongside Smith-Njigba and Shaheed this Sunday against the Cardinals.