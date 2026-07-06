Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Seahawks' Cooper Kupp: Back for Year 2 with Seattle

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

As the coming season approaches, Kupp is line to reprise a key role in a Seahawks wide receiver corps led by reigning Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Justin Melo of USA Today reports.

Smith-Njigba led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards in 17 regular-season games last season, with Kupp finishing a distant second on the team in that category with 593 yards (on 47 catches) through 16 contests. Those marks were well off the volume/production level that made Kupp a high-rated fantasy option earlier in his career, but looking ahead, the 33-year-old should maintain enough of a complementary role behind Smith-Njigba (in a Seattle passing game that also features fellow WR Rashid Shaheed and TE AJ Barner) to merit lineup consideration in deeper fantasy formats.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!