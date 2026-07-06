Seahawks' Cooper Kupp: Back for Year 2 with Seattle

As the coming season approaches, Kupp is line to reprise a key role in a Seahawks wide receiver corps led by reigning Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Justin Melo of USA Today reports.

Smith-Njigba led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards in 17 regular-season games last season, with Kupp finishing a distant second on the team in that category with 593 yards (on 47 catches) through 16 contests. Those marks were well off the volume/production level that made Kupp a high-rated fantasy option earlier in his career, but looking ahead, the 33-year-old should maintain enough of a complementary role behind Smith-Njigba (in a Seattle passing game that also features fellow WR Rashid Shaheed and TE AJ Barner) to merit lineup consideration in deeper fantasy formats.