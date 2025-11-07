Kupp (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Arizona, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

He got the same designation last week and didn't ended up playing, listed as inactive for a win over Washington just three days after hurting his hamstring in practice. Kupp suggested he could be back as soon as Week 10, and it turns out the Seahawks could really use him even after trading for Rashid Shaheed. Tory Horton (shin) is listed as doubtful, likely joining backups Dareke Young (out - quad) and Jake Bobo (out - calf) on the inactive list. That doesn't mean Kupp will play if he isn't ready, but it does mean he could get a lot of snaps if he's active ahead of the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If Kupp doesn't play, Shaheed and Cody White will be the favorites to join Jaxon Smith-Njigba for regular snaps at wide receiver.