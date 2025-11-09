Kupp (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Kupp missed last Sunday night's win over the Commanders but looks ready to return to the lineup following a one-game absence. With Tory Horton (groin) doubtful and Jake Bobo (calf) ruled out, Kupp should slide right back into three-wide sets alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba and newcomer Rashid Shaheed. Kupp has yet to hit 100 yards in a game this season and is averaging a career-low 41.9 receiving yards per contest through seven appearances. Kupp has minimal fantasy value.