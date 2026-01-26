Kupp had four receptions on six targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-27 playoff win over the Rams.

Kupp stuck it to his former club when he cashed in QB Sam Darnold's third touchdown pass of the contest to put the Seahawks up for good in fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game. The 32-year-old Kupp saw his numbers understandably take a dip in 2025, but he has been coming on strong with nine receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown in two postseason appearances with Seattle. Kupp was named MVP of Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Rams in 2021, and while the wideout is no longer the player he was back then, he is riding a hot streak into a matchup against the Patriots for Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8.