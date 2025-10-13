Kupp secured two of three targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 20-12 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Kupp got into the end zone for the first time as a member of the Seahawks, recording an 11-yard touchdown grab early in the third quarter. The veteran wideout remains a distant No. 2 in the offense's pecking order behind No. 1 receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had another prolific afternoon Sunday and has logged 56 targets to Kupp's 32. Kupp has now been under 60 receiving yards for four straight games heading into a challenging Week 7 home matchup against the Texans on Monday night, Oct. 20.