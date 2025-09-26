Seahawks' Cooper Kupp: Four catches in Week 4 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kupp brought in four of five targets for 26 yards in the Seahawks' 23-20 win over the Cardinals on Thursday night.
Kupp tied Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the team lead in receptions and targets on a night when Sam Darnold spread the ball around to eight different pass catchers overall. However, the veteran wideout averaged just 6.5 yards per catch, but the fact he remains a clear No. 2 option in what is a mostly concentrated air attack will continue to afford Kupp solid fantasy value, especially in PPR formats. The veteran wideout will now have some extra time to gear up for a Week 5 home matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 5.
