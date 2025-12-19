Kupp caught three of four targets for 39 yards, lost a fumble and caught a two-point conversion in Thursday's 38-37 overtime win over the Rams.

Kupp fumbled at the end of a 17-yard catch late in the first half, but he contributed to Seattle's comeback by securing the first of the Seahawks' three successful two-point conversions, all of which proved pivotal in the one-point win. The former Rams wide receiver continues to work as the distant second option among Seattle's wideouts behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as no other Seahawks wide receiver recorded a catch Thursday, though Rashid Shaheed contributed a punt return touchdown and a 31-yard run. Kupp will face the Panthers in Week 17.