Kupp caught both of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 31-7 victory versus Arizona.

Kupp wasn't very productive, but that was the case for all of Seattle's wideouts aside from Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who dominated with nine catches for 155 yards and one touchdown. The only other Seahawks player to log more than Kupp's two targets was Rashid Shaheed, who put up a 3-35-0 line on six targets. Through two weeks, Kupp has tallied a modest four receptions for 55 yards. With Smith-Njigba dominating the targets in Seattle's passing game, Kupp may struggle to put up consistent production this season.