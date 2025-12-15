Kupp had five receptions on seven targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 18-16 win over the Colts.

Kupp failed to replicate last week's trip to the end zone, but he still finished with his best receiving totals since Week 10 against Arizona (2-74-0). The former WR1 in fantasy has been anything but during his late-stage tenure with Seattle, posting a 41-519-2 receiving line across 13 active games. Perhaps the aging superstar can elevate his game against his former club when the Seahawks host the Rams on Thursday Night Football in Week 16.