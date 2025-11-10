Kupp (hamstring) finished with two receptions on as many targets for 74 yards in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Cardinals.

Kupp showed no ill effects from the hamstring injury that had Sunday's status in question after he scampered for 67 yards on one of his two catches. The veteran receiver is averaging just two targets over the Seahawks' last three contests, putting a hard cap on his fantasy value despite recording solid production on low usage. The addition of WR Rashid Shaheed at the trade deadline could eventually cut into Kupp's role further as the season progresses. That said, Kupp's hot play of late combined with the potential to produce against his former club keeps him in the fantasy conversation against the Rams next Sunday.