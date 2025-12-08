Seahawks' Cooper Kupp: Gets into end zone in Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kupp caught two of three targets for 35 yards and a touchdown Sunday in a 37-9 victory versus the Falcons.
For the first time since Rashid Shaheed joined Seattle, he played a big part on offense with a 4-67-0 line on five targets. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba (7-92-2 on 10 targets) also putting up his usual substantial production, that left just three targets for Kupp. The good news for Kupp's fantasy managers is that one of the veteran wideout's two catches was an 11-yard TD early in the fourth quarter. With that being said, Kupp has now caught three or fewer passes seven straight games, and with Shaheed potentially trending up in terms of involvement, Kupp figures to continue to be a risky weekly fantasy play.
