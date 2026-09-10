Kupp caught two of three targets for 35 yards in Wednesday's 13-10 win over the Patriots.

Kupp turned the tide with a spectacular one-handed grab for 24 yards in the third quarter while the Seahawks trailed 10-0. He thought he had a seven-yard touchdown three plays later, but the scoring play was nullified by an illegal shift penalty. Seattle would settle for a field goal to kickstart a 13-0 run to end the game. Kupp finished a distant second in receiving yards behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 122, which could be a preview of the team's pecking order in the passing game all season. Sam Darnold (hip) exited in the first quarter of Wednesday's win, and Drew Lock is likely to be Seattle's starting QB in Week 2 against the Cardinals while Darnold's on the mend.