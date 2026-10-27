Kupp caught both of his targets for 20 yards in a 20-3 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Kupp entered Sunday's contest on the heels of a 10-target performance against the Broncos in Week 6. However, the veteran wideout saw only two looks from Sam Darnold, with the veteran quarterback relying heavily on favorite target Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who finished with a 9-150-1 receiving line on 12 targets. Kupp has logged three targets or fewer in five of seven regular-season games, though he could see a slight bump in opportunities if Rashid Shaheed (knee) is unable to play against the Bears in Week 8.