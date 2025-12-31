Kupp recorded a six-yard reception on three targets in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Panthers.

Kupp continued to start for Seattle and played 58 of the team's 66 snaps on offense (88 percent), but he was once again an afterthought in a low-volume Seahawks passing offense. Top wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba remained the focal point of the offensive attack, commanding targets on 12 of quarterback Sam Darnold's 27 throws. Meanwhile, no other pass catcher drew more than three targets. The 32-year-old has generally enjoyed a healthy first season in Seattle while suiting up in 15 of the Seahawks' first 16 games, but he's scored just two touchdowns and has topped 50 receiving yards on just three occasions.