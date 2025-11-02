Kupp (heel/hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's contest at Washington.

Kupp opened Week 9 prep as a full participant with a heel injury, but a hamstring issue arose Thursday that limited him and then kept him out of drills entirely Friday. A questionable designation for Kupp ensued, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday night that the veteran wide receiver was unlikely to suit up Sunday. Now that Kupp's lack of availability is confirmed, he'll join Jake Bobo (Achilles) and Dareke Young (quadriceps) in street clothes. No. 1 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba dominates the attention of QB Sam Darnold, but rookie fifth-round pick Tory Horton figures to garner looks behind Smith-Njigba, and practice-squad elevations Cody White and Ricky White also will be on hand for snaps and targets.