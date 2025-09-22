Seahawks' Cooper Kupp: Just two grabs Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kupp had two receptions on three targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 44-13 win over New Orleans.
Kupp reverted to his low-usage role after commanding nine targets in a Week 2 win over Las Vegas. The veteran wideout finished third in targets, receptions and yardage for the Seahawks behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba (5-96-1) and Tory Horton (3-32-1). Perhaps Kupp can get more involved in Week 4 against a familiar NFC West opponent in the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.
