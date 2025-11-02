Kupp (heel/hamstring), who is officially questionable to play Sunday versus Washington, is not expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kupp first appeared on the injury list Wednesday due to a heel injury, and he was then designated with an additional hamstring problem Thursday. After not practicing Friday, he entered the weekend deemed questionable, and it appears he's not going to be able to play against the Commanders. Tory Horton will likely move into the No. 2 wideout role behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba for Seattle. With WRs Jake Bobo (Achilles) and Dareke Young (quadriceps) already ruled out, the Seahawks elevated Cody White and Ricky White from their practice squad Saturday.