Kupp (hamstring/heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Arizona, but he appears on track to play after upgrading to full practice participation Friday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Kupp missed a Week 9 rout of the Commanders after injuring his hamstring last Thursday, but it seems he was correct when he downplayed the severity, as he's now looking good to play just 10 days after the initial injury. Seattle's wideout depth is depleted, including No. 3 receiver Tory Horton (shin) being listed as questionable, which means Kupp could get plenty of snaps even with the addition of Rashid Shaheed.