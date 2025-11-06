Kupp (hamstring/heel) was a non-participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Coach Mike Macdonald told Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic earlier Wednesday that Kupp would be limited to begin Week 10 prep, but instead he didn't log any work. Kupp now has been listed as DNP on back-to-back injury reports dating back to last week as he tends to hamstring and heel issues, but he'll have two more chances to practice this week before the Seahawks potentially make a ruling on his status for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Since Kupp was sidelined this past Sunday in Washington, Tory Horton stepped up behind No. 1 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and notched four catches (on four targets) for 48 yards and two touchdowns, and Seattle then acquired Rashid Shaheed from the Saints before Tuesday's trade deadline, so the pecking order at the position seemingly will be different once Kupp is healthy enough to play.