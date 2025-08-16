Kupp started Friday's preseason tilt against the Chiefs, but he did not receive a target during his brief appearance.

Kupp made his official debut with the Seahawks after switching allegiances within the NFC West this past offseason. The veteran superstar had little to do in his one drive of action after Zach Charbonnet (5-45-1) stole the show on the ground. The end of Kupp's tenure with the Rams saw his production dwarfed by injury, with his last 1,000-yard season coming during his MVP run in 2021. The 32-year-old will look for a fresh start while starting opposite Jaxon Smith-Njigba and catching balls from Sam Darnold in 2025.