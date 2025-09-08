Kupp brought in two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the 49ers.

Kupp struggled to establish himself in Seattle's new-look offense, finishing a distant second behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba (9-124-0) in overall production. The 32-year-old Kupp may not be his former MVP self, but the fact he still finished second in targets bodes well for his prospects in games with higher passing volume than the 23 attempts we witnessed Sunday. For now, Kupp's fantasy value may be limited to deeper formats for next week's contest against the Steelers.