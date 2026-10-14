Kupp caught two of three passes for 15 yards during Sunday's 32-29 loss to the 49ers.

It was the fourth time in five games this season that Kupp saw three targets or fewer, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba pacing the Seahawks' pass catchers with a 5-102-1 receiving line on eight targets during Sunday's loss. There's no expectation that Kupp will recapture the form he had during his tenure with the Rams, and he figures to be limited to a complementary role in the Seahawks' offense. That said, Smith-Njigba has popped up on each of Seattle's first two estimated practice reports as a limited participant due to an ankle injury. That is worth monitoring ahead of Thursday night's road game against the Broncos, whose defense will likely be without star outside cornerback Pat Surtain (ankle).