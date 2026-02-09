Kupp brought in six of 12 targets for 61 yards during the Seahawks' 29-13 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

Kupp was the surprise leader for the Seahawks in receptions, receiving yards and targets, with his totals in both the first and third category also serving as game-high figures. The veteran wideout saw an elevated role partly due to the heavy defensive attention Jaxon Smith-Njigba received from Patriots shutdown cornerback Christian Gonzalez, as well as the fact Smith-Njigba exited the game for a spell in the second half to be evaluated for a concussion. Kupp ultimately played a key part in securing his second career Super Bowl win, and he's likely to continue in a complementary role in 2026 as he enters the second year of his three-year deal with Seattle.