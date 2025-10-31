Kupp (heel/hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Washington, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

No. 3 wideout Tory Horton could get more playing time than usual, with Kupp listed as questionable while backups Jake Bobo (Achilles) and Dareke Young (hip) have already been ruled out. It's a situation where practice-squad promotions won't necessarily provide information on Kupp's chances to play, as the Seahawks need depth at wide receiver even if it turns out the 32-year-old is fine to handle his usual role. Kupp opened the week as a full practice participant, listed with only a heel injury, before downgrading to 'limited' Thursday and having a hamstring injury added to the report. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald confirmed Friday that the hamstring injury happened during practice -- perhaps not the best sign for Kupp's odds of avoiding the inactive list ahead of an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday night.