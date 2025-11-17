Seahawks' Cooper Kupp: Quiet in return to Los Angeles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kupp secured just three of seven targets for 23 yards in the Seahawks' 21-19 loss to the Rams on Sunday.
Making his return to Los Angeles after he was released by the Rams during the offseason, Kupp was a fixture in two-wide sets alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but Kupp's quiet season continued, as his 23 yards were fifth-most on the team despite being third on Seattle in targets. The 32-year-old has yet to hit 100 yards in a game this season and has just 29 catches for 390 yards and one touchdown on 42 targets through nine games. Even in a plus matchup next Sunday against the Titans, Kupp won't be a recommended fantasy starter.
