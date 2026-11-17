Kupp hauled in his lone target for a 34-yard touchdown during the Seahawks' 21-13 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

It was the third time this season that Kupp recorded only one catch, but the veteran wide receiver made his lone reception count, when he found open space on a broken play to connect with Drew Lock on a 34-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter. It was the third touchdown catch of the season for Kupp, two of which have come over his last three outings. He'll enter the bye with a 23-272-3 receiving line on 35 targets through 10 regular-season games, and the Seahawks' next game will take place in Week 12 on the road against the 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 29.