Kupp caught one of three targets for a seven-yard touchdown Monday in a loss to the Bears.

Kupp had another low target share, but he at least made the most of his only catch by hauling in a seven-yard TD early in the fourth quarter. That score probably isn't going to be enough to inspire confidence in him in fantasy, though, given that the veteran wideout has drawn three or fewer targets in six of his eight games this season. Kupp's seven receiving yards Monday also were a season-low mark, and there simply doesn't seem to be much room for any wideout aside from Jaxon Smith-Njigba to regularly find success in Seattle's offense given Smith-Njigba's massive target share. With that said, Kupp at least will have a favorable matchup in Week 9, as he'll face an Arizona defense that has surrendered 11 receiving TDs to wideouts this season, tied for the most in the NFL.