Kupp caught five of 10 targets for 50 yards during the Seahawks' 17-14 overtime loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

Kupp accumulated 15 targets through the first five games of the regular season, but the veteran wide receiver was peppered Thursday by Sam Darnold on Thursday, who attempted a season-high 51 passes. It was the first time since Week 12 of the 2024 season (with the Rams) that Kupp saw double-digit targets, and he finished second in that category Thursday behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba (16). Kupp's best days are behind him, but he's a valuable safety blanket for Darnold in the passing game. Kupp will bring a 16-179-1 receiving line (25 targets) into Seattle's Week 7 bout against the Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 25.