Kupp caught seven of nine targets for 90 yards in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Steelers.

Kupp bounced back from a two-catch Seahawks debut but once again finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Kupp and JSN combined for 19 targets while no other teammate had more than four, but Sam Darnold's first two touchdown passes of the season went to Tory Horton and AJ Barner. Up next for Seattle's new-look passing game is a Week 3 home game against the Saints.