Kupp caught two of four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Titans.

Once again, this offense ran through Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who hauled in eight passes (10 targets) for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Kupp tied for second on the team in targets but failed to produce much for fantasy purposes. He has just 31 receptions for 414 yards and a touchdown through 10 games this year. Kupp draws a tough Week 13 test against the Vikings' seventh-ranked pass defense.