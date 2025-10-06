Kupp corralled six of nine targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers.

Kupp produced his second best receiving line as a member of the Seahawks while finishing in a tie with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the team lead in targets (nine) Sunday. The 32-year-old Kupp was held out of the end zone for the fifth time in as many attempts this season, resulting in a useful PPR score and not much else. The former Los Angeles Ram has carved out a decent role as the Seahawks' No. 2 receiver, but he lacks the upside that once made him a must-start option in fantasy. Kupp's upside is capped as a flex option for a Week 6 matchup against the Jaguars.