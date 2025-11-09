Kupp (hamstring/heel), who remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, has improved odds of playing this week compared to Week 9, but his status for the contest is "still up in the air," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport report casts a less optimistic tone of Kupp's Week 10 availability than the report issued about an hour earlier by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, who relayed that the veteran receiver was expected to play through the two injuries that kept him sidelined for last week's win over the Commanders. Kupp's ability to take part in the Seahawks' final practice of the week Friday is generally a good indication that he'll be able to play Sunday, but those planning on including him in fantasy lineups will want to verify his status when Seattle releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If he suits up Sunday, Kupp could end up ranking as a tertiary target in the passing game behind No. 1 option Jaxon Smith-Njigba and new arrival Rashid Shaheed, whom the Seahawks acquired Tuesday in exchange for 2026 fourth- and fifth-round draft picks.